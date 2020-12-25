Highlights: There are signs of softening in the attitude of some of the agitating peasant organizations

After the meeting on Friday, these organizations expressed their desire to start a dialogue with the government

However, a meeting has been called again on Saturday to take a final decision on this issue.

The farmers want the three new agricultural laws to be repealed, due to which deadlock has been created.

Farmers unions opposing the new agricultural laws of the Center met on Friday to discuss the government’s new offer for talks. Some of the organizations indicated that they might decide to resume talks with the Center to find a solution to the current deadlock. The unions said they would have another meeting on Saturday in which a formal decision would be taken at the Center’s invitation to resume the stalled negotiations.



Conversation can take place in two-three days?

An official of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare also said that the government hopes that the next round of meetings can be held in two-three days. One of the protesting farmer leaders, with a desire not to be named, said that his demand for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) would continue. “We will have another meeting tomorrow (on Saturday) to decide on the Centre’s letter,” he said. In that meeting, we can decide to resume talks with the government as it seems from her previous letters that she has not yet understood our issues. ”



Farmers insist on MSP

He said that there is no proposal in the letters of the government and that is the reason why the farmers organizations can decide to negotiate afresh and explain their demands to them. Another leader said, “MSP cannot be separated from our demand to withdraw these three laws. Private mandis are mentioned in these laws. Who will ensure that our crop is sold at fixed MSP if it is not? ”



Demand to run trains to bring farmers to Delhi

Several farmer unions met on Friday, but no decision could be taken on the latest letter from the Center. Vivek Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, wrote a letter to the protesting unions opposing them on Thursday and invited them for a fresh conversation. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee on Friday demanded from the Center to arrange trains so that farmers from different parts of the country could reach the ongoing protests on the borders of Delhi. The committee said that they are ready to pay the expenses of the tickets of all the farmers.

