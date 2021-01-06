new Delhi: Shiv Sena, the ruling party of Maharashtra, has once again attacked the Modi government at the Center. The Shiv Sena, through its mouthpiece Saamana, has questioned the government about the farmer movement. Shiv Sena wrote in the Saamana case editorial that even after eight rounds of talks, no result was found, this agitation of farmers has to continue and this is the politics of the government. Simultaneously, Shiv Sena alleged that the government is pretending to discuss farmers.

Shiv Sena wrote in an editorial in Saamana, “The discussion between the farmers and the government threatened on the Delhi border was once again inconclusive. Despite eight rounds of discussion between the farmers and the Union ministers, if there is no result, then the government It has no interest in this. This movement of farmers has to continue and this is the politics of the government.

“It is freezing cold in Delhi,” wrote Saamna. It has also been raining for three days. Water entered the farmers’ tents and their clothes and beds got wet. Yet the farmers are not ready to retreat. Farmers are determined to get the agriculture law repealed. So far, 50 farmers have lost their lives on the border of Delhi. In the eyes of the government, there is no cost to the sacrifice of these farmers. If there were human beings in the government, then the agriculture law would be immediately postponed and would stop this game played by the lives of farmers.

Faced with the meeting on Monday, he wrote, “The meeting of farmer leaders with Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State Sompal Shastri took place at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Monday. 40 farmer leaders were present in this meeting. But what is the result? The three ministers do not have the right to take decisions and the farmer leaders are not ready to back down. Farmer leaders stood on the stairs of Vigyan Bhawan and said, ‘What is this spectacle? Government is playing ‘meeting-meeting’ with us? What will be the benefit of this? ”

Government is discussing drama

“On one hand, the government pretends to discuss farmers,” he wrote in the encounter. At the same time, it uses pressure mechanism on farmers. The farmers’ protest is about the infiltration of the corporate company in the agricultural sector. Farmers fear that with the new agricultural law, their farming business will go into the hands of corporate companies and a piece of land will also be left out of their hands. Farmers’ crops should get minimum support price, but corporate companies were made to stand before the Agricultural Generation Market Committee which guaranteed the minimum price.

“Under the new agricultural law, farmers are being implicated.” There is fear in the minds of farmers. Ambani and Adani industry groups will enter into contract farming and in future the farmer will have to beg. The towers of Reliance Jio Company of Punjab and Haryana were vandalized by the farmers. Now the clarification is being given by the Reliance Company that our company does not have any juice in the business of farming. After Ambani, the Adani industry group made a similar statement, then Delhi’s blazing border will calm down. The farmers are scared about two industrialists. This means that they have no faith in the three agricultural laws forcibly imposed by the government.

Through the confrontation, Shiv Sena has demanded Prime Minister Modi to intervene to end the movement. It is written in Saamana, “Prime Minister Modi should intervene regarding the farmers’ movement. A meeting between the farmers organization and the government is to be held on January 8. Discussion issues are the same. MSP ie minimum support price and removal of all three agricultural laws. Farmers’ organizations have already made it clear in tomorrow’s meeting, we will not return home without withdrawing the law. Farmer leaders have warned the government in every meeting that we have no interest in discussing the three agricultural laws. We should not change the agricultural law. Only when the law is withdrawn will the movement end. ”

Shiv Sena, while being aggressive, also accused the Modi government of being overbearing. “The farmers are stubbornly stubborn and the Modi government of the BJP is burning in arrogance,” wrote Saamna. In the cold winter and torrential rains, the farmers have got water. Such an inspiring picture was not seen even before independence. At that time, the agitating peasants were killed by the British as traitors. Today, the central government of BJP is killing farmers by proving them to be traitors and terrorists. For the past few days, the strong game of ‘meeting-meeting’ has started. There is no harm in getting the Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards to the ministers who participated in the game.

