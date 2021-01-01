The farmers’ movement on the borders of Delhi continues today on the 37th day. The deadlock over the Center’s three new agricultural laws still persists. The farmers, who are adamant on repealing the laws, have announced a cross-border battle with the government on this issue. The farmers have appealed to the government to accept their demands at the earliest. At the same time, it has been made clear from the government that the law will not be returned, but amendment is possible.

It may be noted that the central government is introducing three new agricultural laws passed in September as major reforms in the agriculture sector, while the farmers who are protesting have expressed fears that the new laws will end the MSP (minimum support price) and mandi system And they will become dependent on big corporates.

LIVE UPDATES

– Two friends from Patiala are going to join the farmers movement on the Tiki border by cycling about 250 km. Parminder Singh said that we only see the ticking border, where our brothers and sisters are sitting. I appeal to the people to celebrate the new year with the farmers.

Explain that the farmers recently enacted three new agricultural laws – The Producers Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) ) Are opposing the Act, 2020.