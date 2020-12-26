Center can get an answer by evening The Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday agreed to discuss the issue of MSP. “The farmers want a legal guarantee on the MSP and this logic will work,” said Avik Saha, National Convener of the Jai Kisan Andolan and general secretary of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC). The AIKSCC leaders are of the opinion that unless the government gives the conditions under which the laws will be withdrawn and the MSP will be given a legal guarantee. On Saturday, these leaders will meet and prepare a response to the Ministry’s letter. This reply can be sent to the center by Saturday evening.

‘Take the law back, we will return home’ In Burari, Delhi, farmers were given a place of protest. A farmer from Punjab present here told news agency ANI, “Today has been a month of farmers’ demonstration. The government should cancel all the three laws. We will return to our homes as soon as that happens.”

Divyang who came from Ludhiana to participate in farmer movement A batch of Divas has reached the Tikri border from the National Federation of the Blind, Ludhiana. They have come here to participate in the farmers’ movement.

What did the PM tell the farmers? Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday transferred the installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and also talked about new agricultural laws. Modi said that the country farmers will not be misled by anyone. The Prime Minister accused the opposition parties of instigating the farmers, saying that the Swaminathan Committee report was kept under control when they were in government in the country, but they implemented it and the MSP was increased as recommended in the report. Modi praised the new laws and transferred the money directly to the farmers’ accounts, saying, “I am satisfied that there is no middleman now and the farmers are getting money directly. So far, Rs. 1,10,000 crore without any deduction and Commissions have been deposited. This is good governance. “

The movement of farmers against the new agricultural laws has come for a month. Several rounds of negotiations with the central government were inconclusive. What the farmers organizations will answer on the new proposal of negotiation will be decided in the meeting to be held today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the central government is ready to talk to the agitating farmers. The farmers’ union, however, is adamant on its main demand for ‘withdrawal of all three laws’. Farmer unions said, “We are in no hurry and we are going to stay on the highways until the laws are returned.” This stubborn stance remains intact even after the Union Agriculture Ministry’s third letter to farmers and PM Modi’s speech.