Highlights: Farmers jammed the Delhi-Jaipur highway completely

Farmers arrived from 5 states settled on the highway

MP from Rajasthan Hanuman Beniwal also reached

Strict on the demand to withdraw all three agricultural laws

Tarun Jain, Rewari

Opposition to agricultural laws has been steadily increasing. The Delhi-Jaipur highway of Bawal has been completely blocked by farmers. Earlier, the farmers had blocked one lane and put their tents near it, but since Friday night, the farmers have blocked the way on both sides here. Not only this, farmers have now placed tents in the middle of the National Highway and no vehicles are being allowed to pass through here. According to the people present on the occasion, at this time 5 to 6 thousand farmers are sitting here jamming.

The number of farmers of five states Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Punjab is increasing continuously here. After putting up the tent, the highway looks like a village. Food langars are running in 20 places. The farmers of Rajasthan Police posted across the border are fully fueled and are adopting a soft attitude towards the movement. At the same time, due to the security arrangements of three layers on the border by the Rewari police, the journey of these farmers has not been successful yet. RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal, who resigned from the ruling NDA and stood with the farmers, has also reached close to the Rajasthan border and has also called for Delhi Cooch.

Due to the highway jam on both sides, vehicles going from Delhi to Jaipur have come under the grip of this movement. They also include freight vehicles. During this time, a vehicle carrying a body carrying Sanganer of Rajasthan was also stuck here. On the persuasion of the family of the deceased, the villagers believed and the dead vehicle was sent from the village paths. MP Hanuman Beniwal arrived here from Jaipur on Saturday evening with his supporters. They are sitting with the farmers 3-4 kilometers from the Rewari border. The Rewari police, CISF and RAF were also alerted on hearing the news of the arrival of the MP.

Banipur Chowk also block

Farmers have blocked the highway going from Jaipur to Delhi on Banipur Chowk on the highway and are sitting on a sit-in under the leadership of Ramkishan Mahlawat, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. Mahlawat said that if MP Hanuman Beniwal traveled and passed here, he too would leave with him. Bhajan Lal Khatana, Sumer Singh, GR Chaukan, Mahendra Singh etc. are sitting on the dharna.

Toll free here and there

The Gangaicha toll on National Highway-71 has been made free by the farmers. They protested the toll tax and sent the vehicles without paying toll. As soon as the police got information about this, they also reached the spot. Farmer leaders Samay Singh and Kuldeep Singh Budhpur said that no vehicle will be allowed to be recovered on toll till Sunday.