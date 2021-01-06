Disclaimer:This article is auto-uploaded from the agency feed. It has not been edited by the team of NavbharatTimes.com. Language | Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 11:16:00 PM New Delhi, Jan 5 (Language) The leaders of the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fully aware of the activities related to the farmers’ agitation over the three new agricultural laws and soon this The issue will be resolved. In the midst of the agitation that has been going on for almost six weeks, Punjab BJP leaders and former ministers Surjit Kumar Jeyani and Harjit Singh Grewal met Prime Minister Modi at his official residence. BJP to talk to Punjab farmers on three agricultural bills last year

New Delhi, Jan 5 (Language) The leaders of the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fully aware of the activities related to the farmers’ agitation over the three new agricultural laws and soon this The issue will be resolved. In the midst of the agitation that has been going on for almost six weeks, Punjab BJP leaders and former ministers Surjit Kumar Jeyani and Harjit Singh Grewal met Prime Minister Modi at his official residence. Jeyani was handed over the chairmanship of the Farmers Coordination Committee set up by the BJP last year to discuss the three agricultural bills with the farmers of Punjab. At that time these bills were not passed by the Parliament. Grewal was also a member of this committee. After meeting the Prime Minister for about two hours, these BJP leaders said that the Prime Minister understands Punjab very well and they are concerned about the farmers. Speaking to PTI-language, Grewal said, “Modi knows a lot … everything will be resolved and something good will happen.” I cannot disclose what happened during the meeting, but something good will happen… When some good idea is going on, there is also the fear that something may go wrong. ”He said that the Prime Minister He understands Punjab very well, he has visited the entire state and is also looking after the work of the party. He said that he discussed all issues related to Punjab with the Prime Minister. Jeyani said that the Prime Minister is concerned about the farmers and also said that the government is always ready to do something in the interest of the farmers, “but the Maoists have entered this (farmers) movement and this issue (agricultural laws) We are not going to let the solution happen ”. He said, “The Prime Minister is a visionary and is concerned about the farmers … Maoist elements have entered the farmers’ movement and are not allowing the matter to be resolved.” Asked about the agricultural laws, Jiyani said , “Farmers’ organizations should not stick to their demand to repeal the laws. The government has always been willing to do anything in the interest of the farmers. “He said that the movement is leaderless, so they are having difficulty in negotiations.” He suggested that farmers organizations should have one or some other leaders for talks with the government. Must be selected These Punjab BJP leaders met the Prime Minister just one day after the seventh round of talks between the government and the farmers on Monday. There was no solution to the deadlock in that meeting. The next round of talks is on 8 January.

