Shahjahanpur border reached with farmer leaders Let us tell you that this clan of farmers reached Shahjahanpur border under the leadership of farmer leaders Shingara Singh Mann, Manjit Singh, Jagdev Singh alias Jagga Pradhan Bathinda, Gurupreet Singh Ludhiana. During this, the farmers were given entry on behalf of the Haryana administration. Therefore, after this, a large number of tractor trolleys crossed the Haryana border, which are now encamped at Bawal.

Slogans of farmer zindabad According to the information received, on Sunday, the farmers of Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta, Ugraha appeared on the Shahjahanpur-Haryana border. Farmers who came in tractor-trolleys also shouted slogans of farmers’ zindabad. This included farmers from other districts including Rohtak and Hisar in Haryana.

There is a great passion for vehicles Let us tell you that in addition to 325 tractors and 30 additional trolleys under the leadership of Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta, Ugraha is a great shame. In it, 40 small vehicles, a Tata 407 and about 1100-1200 people have reached Shahjahanpur Haryana border from Tikari border.

The women said they will travel to Delhi Here, 30-35 women led by PUCL President Kavita Srivastava and 30-35 women from Rajasthan Women Workers Union Jaipur reached Shahjahanpur Haryana Border in support of farmers. According to the upcoming strategy, till January 6, it decided to remain on the Shahjahanpur-Kheda border. On 6 January, he has scheduled the program for Delhi Cooch. Here, under the leadership of Randeep Singh Raju of the GK Organization, the farmer organization, more than two hundred and fifty hundred agitators have traveled from 25 to 30 tractors and their personal vehicles to Sangwari, Bawal some time ago.

Police said peace is intact Bhiwadi SP Ramamurthy Joshi said that a large number of farmers have reached Shahjahanpur border from Tikari border on Haryana border today. Of these, the Haryana border has also been crossed by the farmers. At present, peace prevails.

Farmers sitting on dharna against central agricultural laws for more than a month got a different view on Sunday. This view of the peasant movement is surprising everyone. In fact, now farmers have joined the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugraha by filling in 325 tractor trolleys at Shahjahanpur – Haryana border. According to the information received, they are being made to cross the Haryana border. Tractor-trailers of these farmers are also being given entry in Haryana border. Here, the Haryana administration is also being softened by the farmers movement. This can also be gauged from the fact that the tractor-trailers of the farmers are being given entry into the Haryana border.