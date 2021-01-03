Highlights: CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot appeared on a stage after several months

After several months, on Sunday 3 January, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot appeared together on a stage. Both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot attended the one-day sit-in demonstration organized by the Congress Legislature Party in support of the farmers. On this occasion, Rajasthan Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, all ministers of Rajasthan government, all MLAs and Congress workers were present.

Addressing the dharna, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said- “The misconceptions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be removed as the people of the country are with the farmers against the agricultural laws passed by the Central Government.” He said that this is the culmination of the insensitivity of the Center that even after 39 days of protest from the farmers, no attention is being paid. The government believes that the farmers will get tired and this issue will be eradicated gradually.

We are together in the struggle of farmers: Gehlot

Gehlot said, “This strike is a message to the farmers that the entire nation, the entire state, all the workers are united with you. We are together in your struggle and when you call, you will come along the border. The Center should not misunderstand Nobody will come, we have stopped now. ” The CM of Rajasthan said, “To show solidarity, our MLAs will go to their respective areas for seven days and constantly talk to the farmers and tell what the government has said.” He said that we amended all the three Bills, I do not know what is the pressure on the Governor, he is not sending it to the Center, that was the reason that the agitations started. If Modi ji would have listened to everyone before passing the bill, it would not have happened inside the country.



Central government will not withdraw agricultural legislation because stubbornness is stubborn: Pilot

While addressing the dharna, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot targeted the central government, saying, “The central government should understand that if the government withdraws a decision then there is no defeat. There is no shame, making amends, Rollback, roll back the law, apologize. It increases the stature of the leader. We will thank the central government if they withdraw, but they are not taking it because the stubbornness is stubborn. ”

These people from Nagpur who wear a fake speech and make false speeches are not nationalism: Sachin Pilot

He said, “If we all talk about the interest of the farmers of the country, then it is real nationalism. The people who wear fake speeches from Nagpur are not nationalism. You are making laws of love jihad, you are married. But you are discussing and pushing the future of the farmer in the dark. History is witness, most of the farmer leaders in this country have been from Congress party and some other party but till date the name of Kisan from BJP has not happened. “