The personal gifts of Kirstie Alley, one of the most popular figures on television success cheers, the most famous bar in the United States, are going up for auction a year after his death, at the age of 71, a victim of devastating colon cancer. It was his children True and Lillie Parker who announced the sale of his estate this Wednesday. “Our mother collected so many fun and unique things throughout her life… We want to share some of them with others in hopes of spreading her love of decorating,” they announced. through a statement to the magazine People. The buying and selling company Those Two Girls Estate Sales is being the organizer of the event ―through the platform on-line LiveAuctioneeryes― and those interested will have three opportunities to obtain part of the actress's estate, which mainly includes furniture and household items recovered from her own homes in Maine, California, and Clearwater, Florida.

Alley worked as an interior designer before becoming an actress. “These pieces of furniture reflect Kirstie's personality,” he said. in statements to the American magazine his former representative. “A lover of both style and function, he surrounded himself with items he loved no matter where they came from. “He was always looking for the next great piece and had no problem designing around it or waiting for inspiration to strike,” she commented. It was Kirstie Alley herself who spoke about her love of decorating in 1996, during an appearance on the Rosie O'Donell show. “Although I am working on television, I am an interior designer,” the actress stated that year.

The first part of the auction began this Thursday, December 21 and will run until Sunday, January 7. This first sale focused on French antiques, lamps, bronze statues, clocks, upholstered chairs or gilded wood mirrors in the Rococo style. Many of the objects may become familiar to fans of the actress, as they appeared on her 2010 show, Kirstie Alley's Big Life, which was recorded in Aberdeen, his home in Los Angeles.

The second opportunity to shop Alley's items will run from January 22 to February 4, and will include even more mundane home items, including some of “her favorite garden decor and salvaged items,” according to her former rep, such as statues, cast iron planters, a pre-Columbian artifact, recovered copper dormers and a Victorian bird cage. There will also be a chandelier recovered from Nazi Germany with mermaid ornaments, Italian ceramics, a French oak kitchen table, glassware and hand-painted decorative panels from the estate of the late design legend Sister Parish.

The last part of the sale will be held from March 18 to April 7, and will focus on the sale of the actress's fashion pieces. Luxury clothing from brands such as Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin, Fendi, Alexander McQueen and a few more will be included.

One of Kirstey Alley's scenes in the American television series 'Cheers'. NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Alley rose to fame in 1987 when she played Rebecca Howe in Cheers. In fact, she won a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress for her role in the series filmed in Boston from 1982 to 1993. Alley became a star of a series that created a school and that It promoted both his career and those of Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Kelsey Grammer (whose character in the series, the psychiatrist Frasier Crane, later starred in a spin-off series, Frasier) and George Wendt. “He was very poor, I had no money and I was dying of hunger; “That was one of the reasons why I continued as an interior designer,” said the actress in 1996, from the studios of the American television channel NBC, in Rockefeller Center in New York. After cheershis life changed: he was one of the best-known faces in the United States, but internationally he achieved great success thanks to his participation in family films look who's talking and its sequels, alongside actor John Travolta, which marked the future of comedies for the whole family in the 1990s.