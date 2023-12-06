“Investments in Italy represent a very interesting element for two reasons. On the one hand, we find conditions in Italy that support our investment ambitions, which means certain structures, also from a political point of view, that allow us to invest in the country in the long term. I believe this is also demonstrated by the 8.5% growth in the last three years of the investments we have made and will continue to make in Italy. It is important, of course, that the situation is stable for the future too. The second element, very important for us, and the reason why Italy is attractive to invest in for a company like Merck, is the excellence of the people”. This was said by Jan Kirsten, CEO of the Healthcare division of Merck Italia, on the sidelines of the press conference organized yesterday in Rome by the company on the theme ‘The value of difference’.

“The education system in Italy is very strong – underlines Kirsten – better than that of many other European countries. This allows us to really hire people with a high level of education or excellent first work experience, essential for a company that produces and does research in very complex environments. And I believe we can prove it: we have more than 1,200 employees in this country, directly and indirectly. I believe that the issue of gender diversity is very important for companies that have to work with a high level of creativity, such as in the pharmaceutical sector. It’s important to remember that it’s not just about diversity itself, but about inclusion.”

In this regard, “I believe – adds Kirsten – that this is the aspect that will make the difference for Merck in Italy and also in the rest of the world. Inclusion as part of leadership is a principle that we carry forward by creating a safe environment, but also ” ensuring that “women, for example, really have the opportunity to occupy strategic roles, encouraging much more creativity. And creativity, obviously, leads to better results. So, in my opinion – he concludes – it is very important to understand and underline that the issue of diversity must go hand in hand with that of inclusion. And for us, as a company, it is important to invest in this system”.