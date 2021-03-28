A Mexican university student breeds giant Flanders rabbits, known as the largest in the world, in the municipality of Huachinango from the state of Puebla, in the center of the country.

The rabbits have surprised because weigh between 6 and 10 kilos and they can be white, black, brindle or blue because their genetics are different from that of the traditional white rodents with red eyes.

Kiro Yakin, the 21-year-old who studies veterinary medicine and zootechnics at La Benemérita Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP) on the Xicotepec campus, he says that after a school project he began his hobby of raising rabbits and working with their genetics to achieve the reproduction of a new species.

The university student stated that his size is the main characteristic because they can be compared in complexion to a small breed dog, such as a schnauzer, and that can be a pet or for human consumption.

“This species from Flanders is the largest in Mexico and in the world, since they are only bred here, in New Zealand and California, places where it works to reproduce them faster, so that they have more meat in their body ”, explained the young man.

The young man and his super rabbits. Photo: Efe.

The rabbit farmer explained that they are characterized by the head and wide ears, have a curve in the lower part of the spine, where they concentrate their muscles, and for this reason they have more muscle than fat. He also shared that they are lazy and do not jump, which makes it easy to have them at home.

Aim of the upbringing

Yakin indicated that he works with the genetics of the species to achieve new channels or bodies in rabbits, which helps them are bigger and with better characteristics for their survival.

In his first attempts he achieved the transformation of a species by crossing a long, medium and wide-eared Flanders giant with a more robust rabbit with long and wide ears.

With this cross, he obtained a larger and longer kitten, with long stylized ears, robust and with a brighter coat. These rabbits they have legs of about one meter and measure 80 centimeters from the trunk to the tail.

“It does not seem that they are so big, because they ‘roll into a ball’, which is a characteristic of rabbits, for this reason the dimension caused by weight draws more attention from consumers or people, ”said Yakin.

The student assured that he is passionate about activities related to these rodents because most veterinarians care for cats and dogs, traditional and common pets in homes.

The largest rabbits in the world. Photo: Efe.

With the beginning of his professional life in rabbit farming wants to create better species, since it also works with rex, minilop and lion head rabbits in its two varieties, one mane and double mane.

His dream is to achieve the installation of a large farm like the professionals do, where can display and market your rabbits in large quantities, as now it does it for special orders.

Source: La Vanguardia