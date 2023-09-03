On Saturday evening, at least one civilian was killed and eight others injured when clashes erupted during demonstrations in the multi-ethnic city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, where the authorities imposed a curfew, according to local officials.

Kirkuk has been witnessing tension for a week, between the central government in Baghdad and the authorities Kurdistan region in the north.

On Monday, protesters from the Arab and Turkmen groups organized a sit-in near the general headquarters of the Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk governorate, following information that Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani had ordered the security forces to hand over this headquarters to the Kurdistan Democratic Party, which had previously occupied it.

Kirkuk police statement

The Kirkuk Police Command indicated in a statement:

We work professionally to protect all the people of the city without discrimination and the presence of all the commanders of the forces in the departments of responsibility to protect the demonstrators, and that what some infiltrators did does not represent peaceful coexistence among the people of the city.

Our security forces from the army and all joints stand in the ranks of the people of the city alike to protect them according to the directives of His Excellency the Minister of Interior.

We will not allow any party to destabilize the security of the city, and strict legal measures will be taken against all those who carry weapons, and we will file a criminal complaint against them.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani, directs the formation of an investigative committee to find out the circumstances of the death of a citizen and the fall of a number of wounded in connection with the events that took place today, Saturday, in Kirkuk Governorate.

Al-Sudani stressed that the negligent people who are found guilty of these events will be held accountable and brought to justice so that they receive their just punishment.

The Chief of Staff of the Iraqi army had arrived in Kirkuk on Saturday evening, where he will meet with the security leaders to discuss how to contain the crisis in the city.