“Kirkorov’s wife” was noticed in the MCD carriage. That is how the woman dressed in a bright blue outfit was called by netizens in the comments under the published in Telegram-channel “News of Moscow” photo.

“The lady at the MCD,” the author of the post signed the picture. Many users reacted to what they saw with admiration: “What a gorgeous woman”, “Who is she, this marquise of my heart?”, “Noble person”, “Empress”, “Brave!”.

“Every woman sees herself like this in her thoughts,” one of the channel’s subscribers admitted. “It’s not suitable for such persons in the WDC, a carriage would be,” another ironically remarked. “So she tries to be like all her subjects. Closer to the people, so to speak, ”they answered him.

Many participants in the discussion recognized the passenger of public transport. “I often see her, she has been walking like this for 13 years”, “She flashes every year, it’s time to take autographs”, “She lives in Podolsk. She has been dressing like this for 20 years, ”they wrote.

Earlier, a woman with a candibober on her head was spotted on the street in the capital. Netizens suggested that the lady had just left the recording of the Fashion Sentence program.