Philip Kirkorov’s son Martin presented the first clothing collection in Moscow. The 11-year-old designer worked in collaboration with the founder of the Anika Kerimova fashion house, and was inspired, as he told Izvestia, by his sister Alla-Victoria and the movie.

“Ah, yes, I just watched the movie Cruella (a prequel about the youth of the villain from the movie 101 Dalmatians. – Ed.) and was inspired. And also a sister, she is bigger, ”said Martin.

When asked what tones – bold or pastel – prevail in the collection, the young fashion designer replied that he did not know, besides, there are “all sorts” in the collection.

“I just painted and that’s it,” summed up the creator.

According to Anika Kerimova, the co-author of the collection, Martin Kirkorov’s talent is indisputable, which can be seen when looking at the costumes.

“The child draws such amazing drawings. You will see the collection, you will see how talented this boy is,” she said.

Moreover, according to her, there are already pre-orders and purchases, but she did not name the representatives of the beau monde, who will soon decorate themselves with Martin’s work.

“You will see,” Kerimova coquettishly left the answer.

In turn, the proud father of the young fashion designer, Philip Kirkorov, said he was glad that the child was not rushing to the stage. He solemnly called Martin an artist, adding: “Thank God, not an artist.”