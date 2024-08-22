Mash: Philip Kirkorov’s father may be arrested for unpaid fines

Pop singer Bedros Kirkorov, father of performer Philipp Kirkorov, faces up to 15 days of arrest. This is reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

An administrative case was opened against the 92-year-old artist for unpaid traffic fines. According to the channel, Kirkorov Sr. recently exceeded the speed limit three times by 1,500 rubles, but did not pay anything.

It is noted that the singer faces arrest or another fine of double the amount. It is specified that this is not the first such case.

Earlier, Philipp Kirkorov’s father lost millions of rubles as a result of fraud. Bedros Kirkorov contacted the police regarding the incident.