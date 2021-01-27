Russian singer Philip Kirkorov will represent Moldova at the international music contest Eurovision-2021. The popular artist announced this on his page on the Instagram social network.

Kirkovorov will go to the competition together with singer Natalia Gordienko. He noted that the team is already preparing the premiere of the song, it should take place in the near future. Kirkorov also hoped that the audience would like her and surprise them.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest was scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 16 at the Ahoy Concert Hall in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, on May 16, an online show was held with all the participants in the canceled Eurovision 2020.

It was reported that the members will be able to perform next year, but with the condition that they will need to write a new song. The draw for the semi-finals of the song contest, which was canceled due to coronavirus, will remain valid for the 2021 contest.