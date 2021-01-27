Russian singer Philip Kirkorov will represent Moldova at the international music contest Eurovision-2021. The performer announced this on his page on the social network. Instagram…

The singer specified that he would go to the competition together with the Moldovan singer Natalia Gordienko. “Yes! Now officially! We are going to conquer Eurovision-2021 together with Natalia Gordienko from Moldova, “Kirkorov wrote.

He added that the international team is preparing a “very sweet premiere” with a new song coming out soon. The singer expressed hope that listeners and fans will be surprised.

Earlier in January, commentator, actor and comedian Graham Norton revealed that Eurovision will take place in 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic. He assured that the event “will definitely take place” in the usual format. At the same time, the organizers of the competition allowed the use of recordings of performances in the event that the contestants could not come to Rotterdam (Netherlands) or would be forced to be in quarantine upon arrival there. Strict rules will be defined for the recorded numbers.

In September 2020, the organizers of Eurovision presented four scenarios for the event in 2021, stressing that the format of the competition will depend on the epidemiological situation in the world. The dates of the competition were announced earlier – its final is scheduled for May 22.

Eurovision 2020, which was supposed to take place in Rotterdam, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.