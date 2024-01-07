Izvestia: RAO filed a lawsuit against Philip Kirkorov in the amount of 2 million rubles

The Russian Authors' Society (RAO) filed a lawsuit against singer Philip Kirkorov. They write about it “News”.

According to the publication, the amount of the claim is two million rubles. The reason for the lawsuit from the copyright society against the artist is still unknown.

Also, according to the publication, RAO filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Mutabor nightclub in the amount of 537 thousand rubles because of the musical compositions used by the establishment. It was previously reported that the amount of the claim is 300 thousand rubles.

On January 9, the court will consider the issue of suspending the activities of the Mutabor club for 90 days due to violations of sanitary and epidemiological standards identified in the establishment after the naked party of blogger and TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva.

Ivleeva’s party took place at Mutabor on the night of December 21. Her guests were many famous people in Russian show business, who were asked to follow a dress code – to dress in suits that exposed parts of their bodies. Photos and videos from the event that were leaked online caused a wave of public outrage; it was commented on in the Kremlin and the Foreign Ministry.