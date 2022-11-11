Singer Philip Kirkorov spoke about the broken watch presented to him for 31 million rubles

Russian singer Philip Kirkorov spoke about a broken watch given to him for millions of rubles. The corresponding interview appeared on YouTube-channel “Alena, damn it!”.

So, as part of the video, the performer showed off his dressing room and jewelry, and then went shopping at the Tiffany & Co boutique, where he bought jewelry worth 27,100 euros (about 1.7 million rubles). In addition, he spoke about the history of an expensive watch presented to him, which turned out to be damaged.

“This watch was given to me by a very rich man for my anniversary. I’m interested in the brand. I started googling and was stunned by the price – 500 thousand euros [примерно 31 миллион рублей]. I took them with me to the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy, and they began to shamelessly lag behind for two hours, then go even crazy. They gave me a used broken watch, although the person is so rich, so famous, ”said the artist.

At the same time, he commented on his material wealth, emphasizing that he earned money in an honest way. “Now they will say: “Here the mold is fattening”. I am a star of the first magnitude in the coolest country in the world. Now they will collapse: “The starving Volga region, there is a problem, here is a problem.” Yes, problems. Other people decide. My problem is the good mood of the people who come to my concerts. And one of the components of a good mood is how I look, ”said Kirkorov.

Earlier in November, it was reported that Kirkorov whipped a fan in the face with a bouquet and was caught on video. At some point, the performer descended from the stage, approached the viewer sitting in the front row, and struck several blows in the face with a bouquet. After that, he threw the bouquet onto the stage and returned to finish singing the song. It is noted that the incident occurred during a concert tour of a pop star in Kazakhstan.

In turn, the representative of the performer, Ekaterina Uspenskaya, stated that it was not a spectator, but a security guard who allegedly did not let the fan see the performer.