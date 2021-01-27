Singer Philip Kirkorov, together with Moldovan singer Natalia Gordienko, will represent Moldova at the Eurovision-2021 international music contest, the singer said on his Instagram page.

“Yes! Now officially! We are going to conquer Eurovision-2021, – wrote Kirkorov.

According to the artist, his international team is preparing a “very sweet premiere” for the competition. Philip Kirkorov has no doubts that his listeners and fans will be surprised by the new composition.

Last year, the organizers of Eurovision decided to cancel the event amid the epidemiological situation. This year the competition will take place, the rules for its conduct have become known earlier, so, for example, all participants will pre-record their live performances in case they suddenly cannot sing live on the day of the performance.

Over 40 countries have already confirmed their participation in Eurovision-2021.