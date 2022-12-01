Singer Philip Kirkorov said that sandwiches and marshmallows are needed for his performances

Russian pop singer Philip Kirkorov revealed the food necessary for his performances and gathered a network for a diet. He shared his thoughts on this topic with the publication MK.RU.

So, in an interview with reporters, the artist said that in the near future he needs to lose a few kilograms. However, there are still some banned foods in his rider that he plans to eliminate.

“I have sandwiches, sausage, cheese, marshmallows in my rider, but since December I have been going on a diet. I hope I can make it. I won’t tell you the details. As Maya Plesetskaya said: do not eat! — said the singer.

Previously, Philip Kirkorov described his love for ridiculous outfits with the phrase “I am a clown.” The celebrity attended the screening of the film “Yolki-9”, which took place on November 30, in yellow trousers, a multi-colored T-shirt and jacket. At the same time, his image was complemented by a black Moschino brand cap, sunglasses and massive chains. On the red carpet, the singer explained to the journalists of the publication why he wears such clothes.