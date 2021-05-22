Russian pop singer Philip Kirkorov, on the air of the Comedy Club show, recalled the fulfilled prophecy of the Bulgarian clairvoyant Vanga. His words are quoted by the newspaper “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

The fortuneteller told the performer that he would achieve great success in life thanks to women whose names begin with the letter “A”. “In my life, all the main duets have been recorded with girls whose names begin with the letter“ A ”,” the musician noted and recalled such singers as Ani Lorak, Anna Netrebko and Anna Korsun, who is known under the pseudonym Maruv.

In addition, Kirkorov spoke about working with Anastasia Stotskaya and Masha Rasputina, whose real name is Alla Ageeva. On the question of the presenter Pavel Volya about the singer and ex-wife Alla Pugacheva, the artist said that “this is sacred.”

Kirkorov, who produced Moldova’s Eurovision 2021 participant Natalia Gordienko, confused foreign Internet users with a strange interview. The singer who appeared in the frame with Gordienko during the interview put on a protective mask of the Louis Vuitton brand, then took it off, checked his phone, interrupted a Moldovan representative who was talking to reporters, and then took out a candy from his pocket and ate it.