The head of FPBC, Borodin, proposed depriving Kirkorov of the title of People's Artist of Russia

Pop singer Philip Kirkorov may be stripped of the title of People's Artist of Russia for participating in the scandalous party of blogger and TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva. This proposal was made by the head of the Federal Project for Security and Anti-Corruption (FPBC), Vitaly Borodin.

The social activist appealed to the Russian Ministry of Culture with a request to deprive Kirkorov of the title of People's Artist for appearing in a revealing outfit at Ivleeva's event. The head of the FPBC accused the party participants of LGBT propaganda (the international public movement LGBT is recognized as an extremist organization and is banned in Russia).

Previously, Borodin had already appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office because of Ivleeva’s naked party. He was outraged by the TV presenter’s 23 million ruble jewelry, which was part of her look at the event. He asked the department to check the blogger for the authenticity of the income received and its compliance with those paid to the Russian treasury in the period from December 1, 2020 to the present.

Another guest of Ivleeva’s party was previously arrested

Russian rap artist Vacio (real name Nikolai Vasiliev), who appeared at Ivleeva’s party completely naked, was arrested for 15 days. A report of petty hooliganism was drawn up against the artist. In addition, he was ordered to pay a fine of 200 thousand rubles for LGBT propaganda.

The rapper later apologized for his behavior. He also emphasized that he did not want to offend anyone and does not support the LGBT movement. “I came up with my own image and wanted to surprise the audience who attended this private event. As a result, I was involved in a video with partygoers whom I absolutely don’t know,” said the musician.

The Shot Telegram channel also reported the detention of two more guests of the event. It was about men kissing in front of a camera in the center of the dance floor. They plan to arrest the event participants and send them to a special detention center for 15 days for petty hooliganism. In addition, they face a fine of up to 200 thousand rubles under Article 6.21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation for promoting non-traditional sexual relations. The names of the guests are not disclosed.

Security forces raided the club after Ivleeva’s party

The police raided the Moscow club “Mutabor” after a naked party. The second part of the event was supposed to take place there, and anyone could attend. No one was allowed into the establishment. Security forces seized recordings from surveillance cameras at Ivleeva’s naked party. Presumably, the establishment is being checked for LGBT propaganda.

The club itself may be held accountable, says Olga Vlasova, chairman of the Vlasova and Partners bar association. According to the law, public nudity is considered an immoral act and is punishable, the lawyer said. In the current situation, she allowed the party participants to be brought to administrative responsibility under Article 6.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (“Public display of pornographic materials or objects”).