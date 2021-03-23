Russian singer Philip Kirkorov challenged a five-year ban on entering Lithuania in a Vilnius court. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the head of the Bar Association Dobrovinsky and Partners.

Lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky has previously said that his client intends to sue. He noted that politics should not be about culture, art, sports and love.

On January 19, it became known that Philip Kirkorov was banned from entering Lithuania for the next five years for his position on the annexation of Crimea. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic, Agne Bilotaite, said that over the past few years, the singer has repeatedly visited the Russian peninsula, which “publicly justified his occupation.”

This is not the first time that the Lithuanian authorities have introduced travel bans for musicians from Russia. In 2019, Grigory Leps was blacklisted by the country’s leadership, and five years earlier, Joseph Kobzon, Oleg Gazmanov and singer Valeria were included in it. They were considered apologists for “Russian imperialism.”