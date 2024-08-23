Singer Philipp Kirkorov appeared at the New Wave with tattoos on his arms

Russian pop singer Philipp Kirkorov has radically changed his image and showed the result of the transformation at the opening of the New Wave festival in Sochi. The footage from the red carpet is published by StarHit.

The 55-year-old performer appeared in public with a new hairstyle and tattoos on his arms. The artist curled his gray hair, and as an outfit he chose tight trousers and a black T-shirt, which showed off his toned body. The celebrity’s image was complemented by a shiny chain, glasses and several large bracelets.

In April, Kirkorov explained his desire for plastic surgery and spoke about the main gift he wanted to receive for his birthday.