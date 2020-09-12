Russian singer Philip Kirkorov appeared in a golden gown and crown on this system “Night Urgant” on Channel One. He shared an image on his web page at Instagram…

“Got here with a verify at @vecherniy_urgant. Do not miss the Massive Friday episode at present,” the singer wrote. Within the picture, he stands with the host of this system Ivan Urgant and the boyfriend of Olga Buzova, blogger Dava, with whom he just lately launched a joint video for “Rolex”.

“Oooo Philip, nicely, you’re good-looking, only a bomb!”, “My mom! What a Luxurious !!! King of the Solar “,” Philip, and you already know that it’s unlawful to be so lovely, “subscribers wrote within the feedback. Nevertheless, there have been those that made enjoyable of the picture of Kirkorov. “The chandeliers weren’t demolished in Ostankino with the crown?”, “The older Kirkorov has, the weirder the pictures, that is an obsession with ‘I’m Karol’,” the customers expressed their opinion.

Earlier in August, it grew to become identified about diamonds for 5 million rubles on the tooth of Philip Kirkorov within the new video “Rolex”. Stylist Arsen Airapetov spoke in regards to the particulars of the singer’s luxurious wardrobe. In line with him, in the course of the filming on Kirkorov there was a silver balmain coat, which was produced in solely two copies. As well as, the artist appeared within the frames in Louis Vuitton garments, and diamond grills had been placed on his tooth.