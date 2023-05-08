Monday, May 8, 2023
Kirkkonummi | Virpi Sailas was elected as the new municipal manager

May 8, 2023
Sailas was elected for a term of seven years.

Kirkkonummen the new mayor is 45 years old Virpi Sailas. The municipal council elected him for a seven-year term at its Monday meeting.

Sailas was elected in the first round of voting, as he received 34 votes in the closed voting, which was more than half of the votes cast.

Previously Sailas worked in the municipality of Tuusula first as head of culture and then as head of the office. He has worked for a long time in teaching and educational positions.

Sailas will start his post at a later date to be agreed. The mayor has a six-month trial period.

