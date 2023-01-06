First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Kiriyenko visited facilities being restored in the DPR

First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergei Kiriyenko, together with the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, visited facilities in the city of Yenakiyevo, located in the Gorlovsky district of the republic, which are being restored by the Leningrad Region. Pushilin reported this in his Telegram-channel.

It is noted that specialists from the Leningrad region closed the heating circuit of social facilities. In 2022, they managed to renovate three schools, as well as three kindergartens.

“In one of the schools, we were shown the amount of work done: windows and doors were replaced, the gym was renovated, now it has new equipment, equipment for the canteen and a computer class were purchased. The next stage is interior decoration, ”said the acting head of the DPR.

Also, according to him, the specialists effectively solved the problem of water shortage by drilling 23 wells near boiler houses and three near hospitals.

Earlier it was reported that Kiriyenko visited the military personnel of the BARS “Kaskad” on January 6. During the meeting, the servicemen spoke about the situation on their sector of the front, about the work that is being carried out continuously, and also about how the security of the personnel’s accommodation is ensured.