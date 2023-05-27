Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, took part in the opening of the Meganom Academy of Creative Industries. This was announced on May 27 by the press service of the art cluster “Tavrida”.

“Meganom Academy of Creative Industries is a dream come true for thousands of participants in the Tavrida art cluster. A few years ago it all started with tents and plywood houses, and today we are opening a large modern educational center. And what is important, everything is done together with the project participants. They are not just guests here, but full-fledged co-authors,” he said at the opening.

Kiriyenko noted that the Meganom Academy was created by the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He called the institution “a space for joint activity, which shows that Russia is a land of opportunity.”

“With the launch of the Meganom Academy, we are completing a program to create three year-round educational centers based on summer forum sites. This is a whole system of identifying and supporting talented youth in the country, their self-realization, endless learning and moving forward,” he said.

“Meganom” is located in the Kapsel Bay in the Crimea. The total area of ​​the academy is 27 hectares. There are five buildings with 180 rooms for participants of educational programs on the territory.

Earlier, on May 18, Kiriyenko spoke at the awards ceremony for the winners of the Lecturers’ League and School Lecturers’ League educational competitions. The ceremony brought together 100 adults and 50 young finalists from 59 regions.