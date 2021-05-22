The three-day marathon “New Knowledge” aroused great interest from participants, speakers, as well as Internet users. This was announced on May 22 by the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Sergei Kiriyenko, summing up the results of the event.

He noted that over 20 million people watched it in three days of broadcast. The participants themselves highly appreciated New Knowledge, he said.

“We have a number of guys who came during all three days. This is a lot of work, serious. Someone even said that it was very cool, but not enough. There is interest, interest is great. They are very good lecturers and speakers who have a story to tell, ”Kiriyenko stressed.

Kiriyenko thanked all the speakers who gave lectures as part of the marathon. He said that the speakers also noted the high level of the audience. According to the deputy head of the Presidential Administration, the audience asked meaningful and intelligent questions.

He added that it was possible to gather the participants of the “New Knowledge” thanks to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

“You heard today the greeting of President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, whose idea was to renew the Knowledge Society. He said this a month ago in his speech to the Federal Assembly. And now the renewed Znanie society has held its first marathon, “Kiriyenko concluded.

The New Knowledge Marathon started on May 20 and was held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Sochi, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk and Kaliningrad. The forum program included more than 100 discussions, lectures, open lessons and master classes.

One of the speakers was the American billionaire, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk. He announced the imminent official appearance of Tesla in Russia, Kazakhstan and other CIS countries and said that the company is considering Russia as one of the possible locations for the location of factories for the production of electric vehicles.