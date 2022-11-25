On November 25, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergey Kiriyenko and Acting Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo presented state awards to the crew members of the Ararat boat on November 25.

The crew was awarded for courage and dedication shown in the performance of civic duty in an extreme situation.

Captain Vladimir Kutsenko and group mechanic Oleg Berezyuk were awarded the Order of Courage, sailor Roman Uvarov received the medal “For saving the dead.” Also, the Order of Courage was awarded to the head of the passenger transportation department Alexander Pashchenko.

Earlier, on November 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a document awarding the crew of the Ararat boat, which helped evacuate people from Kherson.

On November 14, in the Kherson region, the sailors completed the last export voyage for the civilian population. Initially, it was planned to make only one crossing, but it soon became clear that it was impossible to take out everyone at once. Then the Ararat crew decided to return for people. Despite the difficult weather conditions, the boat team brilliantly coped with the task.

On November 11, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that the transfer of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper was completed in the Kherson direction. At the same time, the official representative of the department, Igor Konashenkov, emphasized that persons who wished to leave the right-bank part of the Kherson region were assisted in evacuation.

It was specified that over 30,000 Russian servicemen were withdrawn to the left bank of the Dnieper. Also, 5,000 units of weapons and military equipment, including those to be repaired, were transported.