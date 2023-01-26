All the global changes taking place in the world today have become a time of opportunity for Russia. This was announced on Thursday, January 26, by Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, at the founding conference “Strength is in Knowledge”.

“If we are talking about the future, it is clear that in a world that is changing so quickly, and everything that is happening now is global changes in the world, these changes are irreversible. You can’t just wait it out, they are happening before our eyes, and any large-scale changes are always a time of challenge, but also a time of opportunity,” Kiriyenko said.

According to him, there are more and more venues in Russia where you can prove yourself and show your talents. One of them is “Russia is a country of opportunities”.

Kiriyenko also recalled the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin that every person is talented, and noted the role of mentors in a person’s success.

Earlier, in October 2022, the politician during the All-Russian forum of class teachers said that the combined forces of NATO are waging war against Russia in order to eliminate the Russian Federation as a sovereign state. He pointed out that the war is being waged not only on the battlefield, but also with Russian culture, traditions, against Russian history.

At the same time, Kiriyenko noted that Russia would be able to withstand any confrontation with the North Atlantic Alliance, since Russia always won wars that became popular. He also expressed confidence that all the tasks of the special operation set by the president in Ukraine would still be fulfilled.