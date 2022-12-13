Kiriyenko announced the participation in the special operation of more than 150 volunteers from among the activists of the ONF

More than 150 volunteers of the Popular Front went to the zone of a special military operation (SVO), said the first deputy head of the presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, writes RIA News.

He spoke at a meeting of the central headquarters of the All-Russian Popular Front (ONF), dedicated to the results of the movement’s work for the year. According to him, the Popular Front, in the conditions of a real civilizational confrontation, was able to correspond to the scale of tasks in the conditions of the NWO. “First of all, huge words of gratitude to the activists of the Popular Front, of which more than 150 people volunteered for the special operation zone,” the politician called the number of participants.

As Kiriyenko clarified, there are also heads of regional branches of the ONF among the volunteers. “Today they are fulfilling their civic duty, protecting people in the Donbass and protecting our Motherland,” he stressed.

In November, it became known that more than 15,000 people had signed up for volunteer units since the beginning of the special operation.