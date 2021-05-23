The platform “Russia – the Land of Opportunities” has helped thousands of Russians to realize themselves. This was announced on May 23 by the first deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation Sergei Kiriyenko at the educational marathon “New knowledge”.

“The lives of thousands of people who were able to realize themselves have changed for the better. This is great, this is an extremely important state task set by the president, is being systematically and consistently implemented, ”Kiriyenko said.

On May 22, the organization turns three years old, and during this time more than 5 million people have taken part in its projects. Citizens from 8 to 89 years old from all regions of Russia and 132 countries become their participants.

For three years, more than 25 thousand participants became winners and prize-winners of platform projects and were able to get new opportunities for self-realization, more than 300 “leaders of Russia” were appointed to various managerial positions, added Alexey Komissarov, general director of ANO “Russia – the country of opportunities”.

From 20 to 22 May, the New Knowledge marathon was held in Russia. The forum program included more than 100 discussions, lectures, open lessons and master classes. The marathon is intended to become a modern knowledge platform, which, based on the educational experience and traditions of the Soviet Union, will act as a starting point for new formats of society’s work.

Online broadcasts of the marathon during the event gained 40 million views.