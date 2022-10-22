More than 80% of parents, grandparents of Russian schoolchildren, according to sociologists, support holding the ceremony of raising the state flag and singing the national anthem at the beginning of the school week. This was announced on Saturday, October 22, by Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, speaking at the opening of the All-Russian Forum of Class Teachers.

“Now I looked at the latest sociological studies. We have 83% of parents, grandparents, that is, adult citizens of the Russian Federation, who support the fact that such a wonderful ceremony has appeared in Russian schools with the raising of the flag, with the anthem, with the lesson “Talk about the important,” Kiriyenko noted.

According to Kiriyenko, this is also important for the guys themselves. In addition, according to him, parents feel “how important it is and how much it works.”

“I remember that we were told that “no, what are you talking about, education is education, but this is still a bit of politics.” This is not politics. This is pride in one’s country, if it is laid from childhood, then it goes with a person through his whole life, ”Kiriyenko said.

In September, the general director of the Russian society “Knowledge” Maxim Dreval in an interview with “Izvestia” said that the innovation that had come into force on the performance of the anthem and the raising of the flag in every school was in demand by young people. He clarified that at all the speeches of lecturers related to the current agenda and the conduct of a special military operation, during the marathon, young people were interested in this topic and broadcast their support for the decisions of the state.

On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for strengthening the sovereign education system in Russia. According to him, it is necessary to pass on to children “the moral, cultural code of our people”, and also exclude any attempts to impose other people’s values ​​and distorted history on children.

Prior to this, the Ministry of Education of Russia announced the introduction of a new subject called “Fundamentals of the Spiritual and Moral Culture of the Peoples of Russia.” Schoolchildren from the fifth to the ninth grade inclusive will start studying it from 2023.

On September 21, the Russian leader recalled that every Russian is responsible for strengthening and protecting the country. Sovereignty is a guarantee of the freedom of every citizen of Russia, and a person cannot feel truly free if his people are not free, he said.

The day before, Putin had said that Russia would not deviate from its sovereign course. He emphasized that the approach to polycentricity in the world is expanding, and hegemony in world affairs cannot last forever.