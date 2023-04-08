Russia defends the right to be itself and determine the path of development in the face of confrontation with NATO. This was announced on Saturday, April 8, by Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation.

He noted that the military bloc unleashed a “blatant war” against Moscow on the fields of a special operation.

“We are defending our right to be ourselves, our right to determine the direction of development of our country, we are defending our right to the traditions that previous generations have bequeathed to us,” he said at the Peak of Opportunities forum.

Concerning the forum, the politician noted that each participant was engaged in successful projects and they have great prospects in the future. Kiriyenko also asked the teams to share their experience with schoolchildren and participants of the Big Change forum.

On the eve of April 7, Rami al-Khalifa al-Ali, a columnist for the Saudi newspaper Okaz, said that NATO had better not test Russia’s patience, because otherwise it could simply destroy it. According to him, this will happen if the alliance continues its expansion.

Prior to this, on March 20, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the United States, through the supply of weapons to Kiev, is expanding the geography of the Ukrainian conflict, endangering the European security architecture, and also provoking a direct clash between Russia and NATO.

US intelligence released a March 8 report indicating that Russia will remain a formidable challenge to the US over the next ten years. The report also notes that Russia does not seek direct confrontation with the United States and NATO, but the threat that this may happen exists.