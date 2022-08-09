It was hard to imagine that after the victory in the Great Patriotic War over fascism, he would again raise his head, but this happened in Ukraine. This was stated by the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Sergei Kiriyenko on August 9.

He stressed that there are now attempts to rewrite history in the world.

“… it was hard to imagine that in the Donbass, in the places where just a few decades ago there was a fight against fascism and our grandfathers once defeated it and everyone was sure that this was irreversible, suddenly Nazism and fascism would raise their heads again. This is the price you have to pay for unlearned history lessons,” Kiriyenko said at the Origins youth historical and cultural forum.

He stressed that everything related to the study of history and its protection from falsification affects today’s life.

On August 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky established a new presidential award “For the Defense of Ukraine” with a swastika-like design. The award is cast in the form of a medal; four crossed swords are depicted on its front side. Also attached to the medal is a black and red “Bandera” ribbon. On the back there is an engraved inscription: “For the defense of Ukraine”. According to social media users, the design of crossed swords is very similar to the Nazi swastika.

Before that, on May 11, in Berlin, posters and stickers depicting Zelensky, stylized as the emblem of the SS division “Totenkopf”, were pasted all over the city. The posters were accompanied by the inscription “Zelensky fool”.

Such an action was a response to the congratulations of the head of the Ukrainian state to citizens on the Day of Victory over Nazism. On May 9, Zelensky published a series of photographs on the social network, one of them depicting a Ukrainian soldier with the emblem of the SS division “Totenkopf” on his uniform. However, after a while, the post was edited, and the photo of a soldier with Nazi symbols was deleted.

Since 2014, the Ukrainian authorities have been conducting a military operation against the inhabitants of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine. At the same time, official Kyiv promotes the ideology of denying the common history with Russia and praising Nazi criminals and Hitler’s accomplices.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a special operation to protect the civilian population of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

