The number of Russian generals killed in the war in Ukraine is a state secret. The Kremlin has rarely acknowledged combat deaths of senior military officials and official casualty figures in Ukraine remain unupdated. The last was on September 21, 2022, when the Russian president decreed a massive mobilization of the population to join the troops. Moscow’s troops have suffered an average of 1,500 dead and wounded per day, bringing their total losses in the war to 700,000, Ukraine reports. kyiv has stated that 18 Russian generals and one admiral have died in the conflict so far. But that figure does not correspond to reality, since three of those who have been declared dead later appeared in videos posted on social networks.

Of the remaining senior Russian officers that kyiv claims to have killed, so far only eight of them have been confirmed dead from Moscow, while the others have not yet been verified, although they have not been denied either. This week, Igor Kirilov – head of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces (NBQ) – was leaving a block of flats early on Tuesday when a device hidden in an electric scooter exploded in his path, according to the Committee of Russian investigation. The organization described Kirilov’s death as a “terrorist act.” Ukraine admitted being behind the murder, a Ukrainian security source told Reuters and the AFP news agency.

These are the senior Russian officials who the Kremlin has confirmed have lost their lives during the war in Ukraine.

Head of the Russian Radiological, Chemical and Biological Protection troops Igor Kirilov

Kirillov, 54, is the highest-ranking Russian military officer killed inside Russia by Ukraine and his killing will likely prompt Russian authorities to review security protocols for the military's top brass and find a way to avenge his murder. He was head of the Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops.









Commander of the 36th Combined Arms Army Valery Solodchuk

Killed during a Storm Shadow attack on an underground military facility in Maryino, Kursk Oblast. At the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, Solodchuk’s command led the unsuccessful Battle of kyiv. A significant portion of the 36th Army, invading from Belarus, was stopped and then repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces west of kyiv in March 2022.

Commander of the 5th Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade Pavel Klimenko

He was a Russian major general who commanded the 5th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian Army based in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. During the war in Ukraine, Klimenko’s unit was accused of torturing Russian soldiers who refused to fight. Russian sources said he had set up a concentration camp in an abandoned mine outside Donetsk. The squad was also accused of being responsible for the murder of Russell Bentley in April 2024.

Deputy Commander of the 14th Army Corps of the Russian Navy Vladimir Zavadsky

He was a Russian major general who was deputy commander of the 14th Army Corps of the Russian Navy. He died in Ukraine in November 2023, apparently from a land mine.

Deputy Commander, 41st Combined Arms Army Andrei Sukhovetsky

He was a Russian military officer, deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army, and previously commanding general of the 7th Guards Air Assault Division. He was killed during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine by a Ukrainian sniper. He participated in the Russian military intervention in the Syrian civil war and was decorated for his role in Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District Oleg Tsokov

Tsokov participated in the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24, 2022. He participated in missile attacks against Ukrainian cities. In August 2022, he assumed command of the 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division. In September 2022, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Oleksii Arestovych claimed that Tsokov was wounded while commanding the 144th Guards Motorized Rifle Division.

Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army Sergey Goryachev

He served as commander of the Russian 201st Military Base in Tajikistan and as chief of staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army in Belogorsk. In 2022, he was reassigned from Tajikistan to serve in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and was later killed during the 2023 Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Commander, 150th Motorized Rifle Division Oleg Mityaev

Mityaev, 46, commanded the 150th motorized rifle division, which he had led since 2020. Before the invasion, the division was deployed in the Rostov region, on the border with Ukraine. The Russian soldier had previously fought in Syria and in 2016 had been appointed commander of a Russian military base in Tajikistan. Ukraine’s Azov regiment claimed responsibility for Mityaev’s death.

Retired Major General of the Russian Air Force Kanamat Botashev

Botashev was born in 1959 in Karachay-Cherkessia and graduated from the Yeysk Higher Military Aviation Institute, where he graduated as a fighter-bomber pilot. Promoted from lieutenant to general. However, he was discharged from the Army in 2013 when he was accused of crashing an Su-27 fighter jet near the city of Petrozavodsk, without permission to fly. He then worked as vice-president of aviation of the Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation and Navy in the Leningrad Region. On Sunday, May 22, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that a Russian Sukhoi (SU-25) attack aircraft was shot down over the Luhansk region and that the pilot did not have time to eject. Reports soon appeared on Russian Telegram channels indicating that Botashev was the pilot.

Deputy Commander, 8th Combined Arms Army Vladimir Frolov

He was deputy commander of the Russian 8th Army and died on April 17, 2022 in combat in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol. The Russian media identified him as one of the important men in the Russian troops that maintained an offensive on the devastated city of Mariupol for weeks.

Chief of Staff of the 22nd Army Corps Artem Nasbulin

Major General Artem Nasbulin, chief of the General Staff of the 22nd Army Corps, died in the Ukrainian attack, carried out with Himars missiles (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, donated by the US), spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk explained. of the military of the Odessa region.

Roman Kutuzov, who was commander of the 29th Army of the Russian Federation, died in combat last Sunday, the 5th, when he was personally leading the offensive in Donbas. Specifically, ‘Ukrinform’ also states, he died in the city of Mykoláivka, near Popasna.

In the attack, this same web portal warns based on the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, “some units of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division of the 8th Military Army of the Russian Federation suffered significant losses.”