Patriarch Kirill is President Putin’s most important ally in the war against Ukraine. A war that he has supported since the beginning, as a battle against “external and hostile dark forces”. Kirill even blessed the Russian soldiers sent to Ukraine. In March, Pope Francis held a video conference with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church warning him about the use of religion to justify the conflict. The pope told Kirill that he was not “Putin’s altar boy”.

«The Vatican will never cease the sdiplomatic efforts for mediation that would put an end to the war against Ukraine, ”Pope Francis later said. Unfortunately, this mediation is doomed to fail. And here’s why.

Between state and church

The interdependence between the Russian state and the Russian church makes the latter a privileged social actor. The Russian church has always promoted this idea of ​​interdependence, which has an important weight in Putin’s ideological discourse. As early as the late 1990s, Putin had begun to strengthen the church’s positions in society by imposing itor from above: the state had identified the Russian church as an ally in spreading its idea of ​​a distinct Russian civilization. As a result, over the past 20 years the Russian church has managed to secure a position of influence in post-Soviet Russia, becoming the most powerful symbol of Russian statehood, tradition and culture. The church-state relationship has been revived, and today the state enjoys church-derived legitimacy as the church increases its authority by becoming an element of state administration.

If in Soviet times the Russian church had been a repressed institution, in Putin’s reign it has become a strong entity that enjoys privileges bestowed by the state, including the ability to suppress other religious groups present in the secular state of Russia. The privileged position of the Russian Orthodox Church is also guaranteed by the financial assistance it receives from the state, both directly and indirectly. Over the years, the Orthodox Church has been the largest recipient of presidency grants to civil society organizations.

Speaking to the council of bishops a few years ago, Patriarch Kirill had announced that the Russian Orthodox Church now has 34,764 churches, 361 bishops, almost 40,000 priests and deacons, 455 monasteries and 471 convents. Already in the early years of Putin’s presidency, the Duma approved a law that returned to the church all its properties seized by the Soviet regime. In return, under Putin, the Moscow patriarchate explicitly supported Russia’s internal and foreign policy, and its military policy.

A distinct civilization

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the church had entered “unknown” territory, perceiving it as a threat. To address this “threat,” she had become suspicious and critical of Western values ​​associated with individual freedom and human rights. Under Patriarch Kirill, the Russian church became inextricably linked to the discourse on the hegemony of the distinct civilization of Russia, created in the Putinian era. Today it is the Russian Orthodox Church that provides the essential narrative of Russian identity, full of myths and symbols. The notion of “Russian civilization” used by President Putin and his political establishment had been introduced by Kirill even at the time when, as Metropolitan of Smolensk, he was the head of the external relations department of the church. According to him, the uniqueness of “Russian civilization” made it culturally superior to the West.

The Russian Orthodox discourse on Russian diversity usually includes an attitudecritical of the West and the political liberalism associated with it. This criticism especially targets the widespread secularism of Western societies: Patriarch Kirill argues that it is impossible to separate the human being from spiritual values, and consequently also to create a secular society.arized that tolerates “multiple forms of behavior”. According to the patriarch, such a model would inevitably destroy the moral foundations of life. More generally, the discourse of the defense of traditional Christian values ​​coincides with a severe criticism of Western social concepts and is linked to the discourse of the constant threat to morality.

In addition to secularism, the Russian church also places the iIndividualism and pluralism, both considered fruits of the European Enlightenment, in the vision according to which “Western values ​​are increasingly marginalized, and God is pushed to the periphery of human existence”.

In his 2013 speech at the Valdai Club, Putin used a substantially similar argument when he declared that decency was increasingly scarce in the world, and people “lacking Christian values ​​… moral and ethical norms formed over millennia. … they are losing their human dignity ». Consequently, Russia must recognize that “it cannot be successful on a global scale without spiritual, cultural and national self-determination.”

The “Russian world”

The discourse of Russia as a distinct civilization, carried out by both the church and the state, goes hand in hand with the narrative of the “Russian world” as the center of Orthodox civilization. One of Patriarch Kirill’s speeches sheds light on the narrative created by the church in this regard: “It is a question of clearly understanding what the Russian world means today. I believe that if we consider the Russian Federation as its only center within its current borders, we are going to sin against historical truth and artificially cut out millions of people who feel their responsibility for the fate of the Russian world and consider its construction the mission of their own. life. The heart of the Russian world today is Russia, Ukraine and Belarus … This is Holy Russia. This is the Russian worldview inherent in the self-identification of our church today … The independent states that exist in the space of historical Rus’, aware of their affiliation with a common civilization, can continue to build the Russian world together and consider it a project common supranational. We can even introduce a new notion, the “country of the Russian world”. I believe that only a Russian world closely tied together can become a powerful subject of global international politics, stronger than any political alliance ».

In another speech, Patriarch Kirill argued that the independent states of the “Russian world” must articulate their sovereignty not as a reason for separation from their neighbors, but rather as a tool to reinforce their sense of belonging to a community of the same civilization. . In the same speech, the patriarch hypothesized the transformation of Kiev into another political and social center of the “Russian world”, no less important than Moscow, since Kiev was the cradle of Russian civilization, “the mother of Russian cities”.

The entire speech of the Russian patriarchate on “Holy Rus” and the Orthodox brotherhood of the Slavs had historically served the Kremlin as an instrument of influence on the “near abroad” and of opposition to Western actors who wanted to enter the post-Soviet space. Kirill’s promotion of traditional values ​​further consolidated the ideology of the “Russian world” and the concept of “spiritual security”, which gradually helped Putin’s Russia to assume a messianic identity based on the narrative of Russian identity as that of an Orthodox civilization in its own right.

Moral justifications

The close relationship between President Putin and Patriarch Kirill has provided Russian foreign policy and security with a moral framework; indeed, the Russian Orthodox Church has defined the moral vision and sense of honor of the entire state and nation. During the Chechen war, for example, the then patriarch Aleksij had urged the state to “defend the mother country from external as well as internal enemies.” In 2008, Archbishop Ignatius, after a visit to the Arctic where he was flown by Russian intelligence (FSB) aircraft, expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation between the church and the armed forces, noting that Russian soldiers were helping the church to carry the word of God even to the end of the world. In 2010, the Russian Orthodox Church even proposed to assist ethnic Russians in electoral campaigns, and to help the government establish a dialogue between the Putinian United Russia party and conservative forces in Europe and the US. In 2015, the Russian Orthodox Church gave its approval to the entry of the Russian military into the war in Syria, and declared its support for Putin’s decision to launch a “holy war” there. On the Crimea, Father Vsevolod Chaplin had declared that the Russian troops were carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, and that “the Russian people have the right to be united in the same political body”. These are just a few examples of the close relationship between the state and the church in Russia.

The church itself is proud of its spirit of cooperation with the armed forces: the patriarch and the Santo Synod have created the Synod Department for cooperation with the armed forces and security organizations. A relationship consolidated by a series of written agreements on the spiritual and moral renewal of the Russian armed forces; Orthodox clergy regularly bless soldiers, armaments and military vehicles, and priests blessed new Russian weapons, fighters and even missiles used in the war against Ucraina.

The law faculty of the Russian Orthodox University has introduced a course on “spiritual security”, while special courses in Orthodox culture have been introduced for soldiers. Patriarch Kirill said in this regard: “When the time comes for the people to do their duty and stand up in defense of the mother country, it becomes the most important activity of their lives … One of the tasks of the church is therefore the ministry special to teach and strengthen in the people the spiritual and moral principles that will make the people valiant and inflexible defenders of the homeland ». The patriarch also expressed hope that orthodoxy courses at the military academy would “revive Russian organic lifestyle models.”

Since the late 1990s, the Russian government has taken steps to include the vision of the Russian Orthodox Church in conceptions of national security and foreign policy. The church was called to help redefine Russia, and to create a new mission for it to bring to the world.

The cosafety ncept spirIt has been widely used in official state documents such as the Conception of National Security and the Information Security Doctrine of the Russian Federation, both dating back to 2000. In the official Russian narrative, the regulations that the state wants to impose together with the church justify assertiveness of the Kremlin in the “near abroad”. The state and the church worked in tandem to promote their foreign policy and goals in the post-Soviet space and on the international stage. Orthodox Christianity has been declared a fundamental component of being Russian, and the Russian church has consequently been elevated to the protector of national interests, traditions and values.ussthe.

* Translation Anna Zafesova