In early 2023, local residents of Lisichansk in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) discovered a large-scale burial of the remains of biomaterials belonging to the Ukrainian company Pharmbiotest. This was announced on January 30 by Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ) of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

“Clinical samples and outpatient records of patients with their personal data were buried, not cremated and destroyed in the prescribed manner,” he said, speaking at a briefing on the analysis of documents related to US military biological activities.

According to him, the violation of the established rules for the destruction of biomaterials indicate that they tried to eliminate the evidence in an extreme hurry.

In addition, Kirillov said that the Russian side had previously examined the premises of the Pharmbiotest medical center in another city, Rubizhny.

“On its basis, clinical trials of drugs with serious side effects were carried out: these are drugs for leukemia, mental disorders, neurological diseases, epilepsy and other dangerous diseases,” he said.

During the briefing, Kirillov also said that the United States conducted experiments related to HIV infection in Ukraine. According to him, the target group in these experiments, in addition to drug addicts and convicts, were representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In addition, he said that since 2015, Washington has been working to study ways of transmitting coronavirus from animals to humans, as well as enhancing the pathogenic properties of the COVID-19 pathogen. He noted that the coronavirus pandemic developed according to the scenario of the Event 201 exercises held in New York in 2019. This, in his opinion, raises questions about its deliberate nature and US involvement in the spread of the coronavirus.

On January 23, Irina Yarovaya, co-chair of the commission to investigate the activities of US biological laboratories, following a meeting in the Federation Council, announced that at least 50 American biological laboratories had been identified in Ukraine.

In the same month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that the West’s reaction to the data provided by Russia on US biological laboratories in Ukraine was politicized. In particular, in early November it became known that the UN Security Council did not approve the resolution of the Russian Federation on the investigation of US biological laboratories, which Russia and China voted for.