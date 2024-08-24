The head of the Russian Basketball Federation Andrei Kirilenko stated that a split has occurred in the Olympic movement

In a conversation with a Lenta.ru correspondent, Russian Basketball Federation (RBF) President Andrei Kirilenko assessed the performance of Russian athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in a neutral status.

Kirilenko said that this is a personal decision for everyone. “It is very difficult. It is not clear to me what the Olympic values ​​mean today. Because the Olympic Charter was initially created in order to avoid political strife and religious issues. All athletes from Israel, Palestine, Russia and Ukraine must be at the Olympics. The point of the Olympic Games was that athletes from all countries would take part. I have a question, why do we need an Olympic Charter?” he said.

According to the head of the Russian Basketball Federation, a split has occurred in the Olympic movement. Kirilenko added that if he were a basketball player, he would not have been at the Olympics, since Russians were banned from participating in team sports there.

Fifteen Russians took part in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as neutrals. Of these, only tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider won a medal, coming in second in the women’s doubles.