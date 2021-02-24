Sometimes miracles exist, something they are not very used to in Barranco Seco, as seems to be the case of Kirian Rodríguez with an express recovery of only three weeks when, at first, he was not expected back until mid-March. The club announced late last month that it was suffering from “a fibrillar micro-tear in the right biceps femoris”, which implied a loss of “between four and six weeks” And yet the footballer points to Saturday’s visit to Castellón.

At last good news arrives from the infirmary, Pepe Mel could be thinking in these moments in which the players fall like flies, with the return of one of the footballers with whom the Madrid coach always boasts of a good relationship and advice in seeking constant improvement in the game scheme of the island. And this is supported by this year’s numbers, since, until his injury against Leganés, he had played 20 league games, 14 of them starting, so we are talking about a key piece in his plans.

With this unexpected return, at the same time pleasant, the UD recovers that tactical variable that allows it to pull internal triangulations with the association of Tenerife and Sergio Ruiz, filtering passes to the attacking point. Although it is not usual for Mel to grant ownership to a fresh out of injury, his departure from injury can solve with a stroke of the pen the loss due to sanction against Castellón de Maikel Mesa, who had been reaping his best performances with the yellow shirt. Of course, right now, in the absence of the recoveries of Rober and Óscar Clemente, the attack front is more than populated with the return of Pejiño, who already started against Cartagena and scored the second goal for the yellows, Rafa Mujica and the first minutes of a Jesé that will have to be seen if he can also debut this Saturday in Castalia.

In short, according to what was seen on the last day at the Gran Canaria Stadium, the normal thing is that 10 of the 11 yellow players who jumped onto the pitch repeat as starters and the only remaining doubt hangs over that position that leave Maikel Mesa empty, For which players like Benito, Aridai, Jesé or the miracle man Kirian Rodríguez will fight in the training sessions.