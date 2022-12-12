Last week, two events exposed the crisis that the left is experiencing in Latin America. Cristina Kirchner, an important name in Peronism, former president and vice president of Argentina, was sentenced to six years in prison and disqualified from holding public office for the crime of fraudulently administering public funds. In Peru, socialist Pedro Castillo was ousted as president after attempting a coup d’état. In addition, he is the subject of six investigations and accused of leading a criminal organization.

The victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva increased the painting of red on the map of Latin America, which in January will become a region taken over almost entirely by left-wing governments, with the exception of Haiti, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay. The wave that began in 2018, in Mexico, with the election of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, an exponent of the leftist old guard, has descended through the countries of Central and South America.

In mid-November, representatives of the Foro de São Paulo gathered in Caracas, Venezuela, to talk about the changing balance of power in the region. Representatives from Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, Palestine, United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic participated in the meeting. and Uruguay.

In his Twitter account, the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, expressed that the forum represented “the hope and the greatest trench of struggle of the forces, movements, groups and political parties of Latin America, the Caribbean and the world”. São Paulo is a concentration mechanism for left-wing and progressive social movements and parties in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Despite still marking the regional map, the so-called “Pink Wave” has been stopped by several events unfavorable to governments in socialist countries, especially in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru. In Nicaragua. in Cuba and Venezuela, commanded by dictatorships, for example, despite the scandals spread around the world and strong demands for democracy within the country, censorship and prisons silence movements against Daniel Ortega. Miguel Díaz-Canel and Nicolas Maduro.

below expectations

For economist and doctor in international relations Igor Lucena, the strengthening of the “Pink Wave” in Latin America took place mainly in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, in which voters, in general, sought changes. Elected representatives, however, were unable to respond quickly.

“I have the view that these elections for the left in Latin America were not exactly due to an ideological issue. Regardless of who was in power previously, the population would be politically saturated”, he evaluated.

Lucena also noted that much of this left that rose to power during or after the pandemic presented the objective of “resolving all problems immediately”, which naturally did not happen, creating strong popular disapproval. In Chile, Colombia and Peru, all current presidents were elected in the context of the pandemic or shortly after – Argentine Alberto Fernández emerged victorious from the polls a little earlier, in 2019.

Argentina

Cristina Kirchner’s conviction seals the political and economic crisis the country is going through. With inflation expected to end the year with 100% – the second highest in the world since it surpassed 75% – under the command of the Peronist Fernández, Argentina is experiencing a devaluation of the local currency resulting from the lack of fiscal control and social dissatisfaction begins to emerge more strongly across the country.

Before the conviction of the former president, Argentine prosecutor Diego Luciani pointed out that Néstor (Cristina’s deceased husband and former president of the country) and Cristina Kirchner created an “authentic system of corruption”, which greatly contributed to the economic crisis due to which country passes.

Chile

In Chile, President Gabriel Boric saw a progressive proposal for a new Constitution (drafted by a constituent elected before him, but whose text he supported) rejected by 61.8% of the population in a referendum in September.

In October, Boric reached his worst approval and disapproval numbers since taking office in March. According to a survey by the Cadem institute, 68% disapproved of his work at the head of the Chilean Executive and only 26% approved of his management.

That month, Boric’s approval rating dropped by nine percentage points and his disapproval rose by eight. Cadem also pointed out that 71% of Chileans considered that the country was on the wrong path. With inflation running at 13.7% over the past 12 months, 92% thought the Chilean economy was stagnant or in decline.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric shakes hands with Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Photo: EFE 🇧🇷 (EPA) EFE

Colombia

The first left-wing president in the history of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who took office on August 7, did not take long to face popular demonstrations against his administration. Protests against the president were held in more than 20 Colombian cities and in the United States, Mexico, Panama and Switzerland.

Among the points that aroused criticism from the population were a reform of the Electoral Code, recently approved in Congress and that the organizers of the demonstrations claim could serve as a basis for persecution of political parties and movements, the replacement of dozens of high-ranking military and the resumption of relations with Venezuela.

In addition, there is the historical mistrust that Colombians have of the left, due to the civil war that started in the 1960s due to the actions of armed groups: Petro is a former guerrilla.

Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) advised Gustavo Petro not to rely on populist policies implemented decades ago in Argentina because, according to him, they lead to poverty. “We hope that Petro understands that Argentine (populist) ideas will bring a lot of poverty to Colombians,” Macri said at a press conference in Miami.

Peru

Before ousted president Pedro Castillo attempted a coup d’état in Peru and was arrested, he was the target of six investigations into using the presidency to benefit himself and had survived two impeachment attempts.

Castillo was accused of being allied with members of the controversial organization Movadef, indicated by the police as the political arm of the Peruvian guerrilla group.

The leftist (now ousted) took over as president of Peru in July 2021. Before that, he was a union leader, gaining national prominence in 2017 after leading a teachers’ strike for a wage increase that lasted almost three months. Castillo defined himself during his campaign as a social fighter and said in the elections that he would end social conflicts. Free Peru’s general secretary had previously said that he represented the oldest position on the Peruvian left.