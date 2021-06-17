The president of the National Council for the Coordination of Social Policies, Victoria Tolosa Paz, and the senator for Together for Laura Rodríguez Machado maintained a tense television debate in which they distributed reproaches and accusations.

In the program Two Voices, which is broadcast on TN, Tolosa Paz began with an attack on Senator Martín Lousteau and economist Carlos Melconian, who were previously on the program, and whom he accused of being “necessary participants in failure economic of the government of Mauricio Macri “.

“The only change Cambiemos offers is change of address of Bullrich and Vidal that it is not known electorally where they are going to be, “the official and councilor of La Plata immediately added in reference to the dispute that the former Minister of Security and the former governor maintain for heading the list of candidates for the city of Buenos Aires.

In turn, Rodríguez Machado replied that “it is very easy to go back to story K, which is the only way to defend the Government is by attacking what the opposition votes. “The reference has to do with the division that occurred in the Juntos por el Cambio interblock when the Deputies voted for the project to lower gas rates .

“What has happened with the subsidy system is that those who pay these reductions are the people. There should be subsidies for those who cannot pay, but no to the geographic spot. Those who do not have gas also contribute with their tax to that large state fund that ends up subsidizing the large urban areas that later intend to get the votes from Kirchnerism again, “he said.

The most tense moment was lived when the senator for the province of Córdoba questioned the government’s policy against poverty. “You direct what is called the Hunger Table in a country where your government has generated many poorer, we are in 42% poverty or more. We don’t know what the hunger table does, “he reproached him.

Tolosa Paz wanted to interrupt, but the senator replied that “the Argentines don’t know what” their plan to fight hunger is.

The legislator even demanded “gestures from politics” in the face of the crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic. “You are a national civil servant, you are also a councilor. You resigned your salary as a councilor because it is the lowest, the other is 300 thousand pesos, very supportive of yours, very progressive“, he reproached him ironically.

In front of the Chicana, the Kirchner leader asked “to try to raise the discussion of the debate,” to which Machado replied that “people don’t understand it because there are more poor people” in Argentina.

“At the Hunger Table we received an Argentina with levels of unbearable poverty and destitution. It is true that the pandemic caused more difficulties in the most unprotected sectors, but we went to extend the arm of the State, “Tolosa Paz replied.

Faced with this accusation, Rodríguez Machado affirmed that for the Front for Victory the fault “lies with the pandemic or with Macri, but they they are never to blame for anything; gesture of politics, zero. Salaries are not lowered, and they distribute that of others. “” Sometimes they sacrifice the public sector, sometime donate some of their salaries, distribute what they charge, “demanded the legislator.

“They do not believe that story. People believe reality and the country is edge of the abyssWe are in the worst economic crisis and and they blame Macri or the pandemic, but they have to take charge, “he insisted.

Finally, Rodríguez Machado told Tolosa Paz that “you cannot be in the mass and in the procession. Either you are a councilor or you dedicate yourself to hunger because obviously neither of them should go well. “

