Gastón Ariel Mercanzini, 51 years old, was arrested this Tuesday (12) by the Buenos Aires City Police. According to authorities, Mercanzini was the author of an attack against President Javier Milei and his sister, Karina, during the inauguration parade that took place on Sunday (10).

Videos broadcast by Argentine media and on social networks show Mercanzini throwing a glass bottle at the car where Milei and her sister were. The bottle passed close to the head of the current Argentine president and ended up hitting one of the security guards who was accompanying the delegation, identified as Guillermo Armentano, deputy commissioner of the Argentine Federal Police. According to information from the newspaper La Nationhe received medical attention and is doing well.

Mercanzini, who was once Secretary of Culture for a small town in Argentina, said he was “drunk” the day he attacked Milei and that he wanted to “apologize for what he did.” He was captured after being identified by security camera videos and images that circulated on social media.

This Monday (11), a judge ordered the arrest of Mercanzini, who ended up remaining on the run from the police for around 24 hours. The militant was arrested this Tuesday in front of a local broadcasting building, where, according to him, he had gone to try to “go on air and recant”.

According to information from the newspaper Clarin, Mercanzini presents himself on social media as a fervent supporter of Kirchnerism, even having photos with the former Minister of Economy and defeated candidate Sergio Massa. As reported by the Clarinthe activist was currently homeless and had already been arrested for “aggravated damage” in July this year.