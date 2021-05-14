With modifications to the text – promoted by the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria – the ruling party will seek to dictate the changes to the Procuratorate next Tuesday and hopes to get the number to vote on it in the precinct this month. On alert, Together for Change issued a statement denouncing that the Frente de Todos seeks “impunity”.

The bill, approved last year in the Senate – where the ruling party has a majority – had been held back in the lower house due to a lack of votes. But now the Frente de Todos surprised by ensuring that it can reach it and hastened the debate.

The presidents of the Constitutional Affairs and Justice commissions called for a joint commission next Tuesday. Since the virtual protocol does not allow ruling remotely without the agreement of the vice presidents of the commissions – who are from the opposition– The call is in person at 7:00 p.m. on the second floor of the Deputies Annex.

“We will move forward and surely vote this month, with changes. That is why Soria and (his vice Juan Martín Mena have been meeting with everyone,” assured sources from the official bloc.

Together for Change, which opposes both this project and the Judicial Reform, fears that they will succeed. “The project is approved by a simple majority. If they get a quorum, they have a good chance of doing it and they are two or three away, very close,” says a radical authority.

“They go for everything. Judges, prosecutors, citizens must be awakened, not letting themselves be anesthetized, reacting and resisting. Together for Change is a minority and Kirchnerism can impose the number of Deputies. Faced with this, civil society must make itself heard if we want an independent Justice. Without it, there is nothing left of the Republic, “said the interblock chief of Together for Change, Mario Negri.

The main opposition bank has 115 deputies. Juan Schiaretti’s four Cordobeses and the three Federal Consensus legislators remain firm in their refusal to accompany and Luis Di Giácomo, a provincial enemy of Soria, from Rio Negro as well.

They want to reform the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, weakening the figure of the Prosecutor and limiting the independence that prosecutors have to investigate. We are not going to be accomplices of a law that puts an end to the independence of Justice in our country.#LeydeImpunidad pic.twitter.com/eBameo1BqK – Juan Manuel López (@JnmLopez) May 14, 2021

The tension was glimpsed in the plenary of the Constitutional Affairs and Justice commissions, this Friday, unexpectedly summoned late on Thursday by Rodolfo Tailhade, one of the toughest deputies of Kirchnerism who presides over Justice.

Together for Change participated only in the start to denounce that their space was not going to “consent to the treatment” and immediately afterwards all the legislators of that bench disconnected.

The Federal Consensus deputy, Graciela Camano, also came out.

“This project is aimed at guaranteeing impunity, destroying the autonomy of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and this commission was created between roosters and midnight, without giving intervention to those who officiate as authorities,” said the radical Gustavo Menna, Vice President of Affairs, before announce the departure of the meeting.

And he attacked by posing to the Frente de Todos that they complain about the interim attorney (Eduardo Casal) but they never put into consideration the specifications of the president’s candidate: Daniel Rafecas.

“At no time was the possibility for the opposition to approach exhibitors limited. We do not need to notify them that they have the possibility of proposing, they already know the dynamics. They do it to escape a discussion that they do not want to give in Congress. They want to give it in social networks and in the media, “he retorted on the end of Tailhade, alluding to the statements that Juntos por el Cambio and the foundations of the three parties of the coalition quickly replied with the hashtag #LeyDeImpunidad.

“The reform masks a plan of impunity. It seeks to reverse the advance of the judicial cases that involve Kirchnerism and build an addicted justice”; “Without independent prosecutors there is no Justice and without Justice there is no Republic”, were some of the slogans shared in networks.

The ruling party also stated that when changes are made, the bill will return to the Senate and that it is “unusual” that Cambiemos does not want to discuss “contributions.”

During the meeting they exhibited Alberto Binder; the prosecutor Mariela Labozzetta; the judge of the Supreme Court of Santa Fe, Daniel Erbetta; and Cordovan judge José Asís. They suggested adjustments but all were in favor of the project that reduces the mandate of the attorney, lowers the majority for his appointment and establishes new systems of removal.

Among the changes accepted by the Ministry of Justice, the powers that the Senate added in the half sanction for the Bicameral Public Prosecutor’s Office in matters of competitions and number of members in the trial court would be removed.