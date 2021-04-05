Kirchnerist groups carried out this Monday a mobilization against lawfare and to demand the release of the leaders Milagro Sala and Luis D’Elía, both with the benefit of home detention.

The militants began to gather at 11 in the morning in the vicinity of the Plaza Miserere, in Once, and they mobilized in the opposite direction along Rivadavia avenue to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, generating complications in the circulation of traffic.

“We march for the freedom of political prisoners”, is the slogan of the convocation of the MILES group, which promises to be carried out “strictly” with the measures of care, social distancing and chinstrap.

In January, a protest reached the doors of the Palace of Courts to ask for the release of the leader of the Tupac Amaru, condemned by the diversion of about $ 60 million for homes that were not built and that they disappeared.

The mobilization, under the slogan “The dump of democracy”, ended with the surroundings of the Courts full of garbage bags thrown by the protesters, whose cleaning cost the City $ 572,000 that included hydro-washing and manual sweeping.

D’Elía was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison in November 2017 for taking over Police Station 24 in the La Boca neighborhood. Currently meets that time in his house in Isidro Casanova, after receiving house arrest for being a risk patient.

In mid-2020, the former piquetero asked President Alberto Fernández for a “pardon” as the “only avenue left” for prisoners like him and Sala to regain their freedom.

The possibility of pardoning former officials and supporters was rejected by the Head of State himself, although at the beginning of the year he recalled that Congress could enact an amnesty law to send all those annoying files to the archive.

D’Elía was convicted of taking over a police station.

Instead, Sala appealed to present an appeal to the Highest Court, which in February 2021 was rejected and thus ratified his sentence to two years in prison that the Supreme Court of Jujuy had handed down for threats to the police.

“This means that they once again ratify the sentence to two years (in prison) for me it’s called lawfare and not because he wants to victimize me, simply because the judicial war between the national government and the Supreme Court was armed, “complained the leader of the Tupac.

Another protest at the Obelisk

Meanwhile, picket organizations will hold an assembly in the vicinity of the Obelisk, in Corrientes and 9 de Julio, which could complicate the movement of traffic through the area.

The convocation of the Polo Obrero, along with other groups, is to launch a plan to fight “the IMF adjustment”, which, they argue, the Government applies to sensitive areas such as the Ministry of Social Development.

The “Piquetera Assembly” will also demand “for genuine work and a salary increase now”, the opening of employment programs, a salary increase and that no salary is below the family basket.

JPE