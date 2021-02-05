The defense of businessman K Fabián De Sousa pressed this week to Justice to give you a copy of a partial or total report with almost all the telephone calls of former President Mauricio Macri during his entire term.

Carlos Beraldi, lawyer for the businessman and Cristina Kirchner, threatened last Wednesday to judges of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber with Report them for poor performance if they don’t give you that report.

Beraldi affirmed that in this case “very serious acts of corruption committed from the highest echelons of the previous national government are being investigated, which even with the complicity of members of other powers of the State”.

“Maintaining the proceedings before this Court of Cassation, not only constitutes a severe irregularity but, rather, calls into question the impartiality of the magistrate and raises a possible case of poor performance”Beraldi warned.

Cassation Chamber III, made up of judges Liliana Catucci, Eduardo Riggi and Carlos Mahiques, has to solve a series of resources of the defense of Macri against the decision of Servini to make that telephone crossover.

It is in the case that alleged pressure from the Macri government to the Justice for the opening of cases for tax evasion to the Indalo Group, led by De Sousa and Cristóbal Lopez, are investigated.

One of the complaints is against Oil Fuels for a fraud of 8 billion of pesos and others.

De Sousa also accused the former head of the AFIP Alberto Abad of “a functional deviation in order to comply with the objective of harming the companies of the Indalo Group”, among others.

Macri checks his phone at Quinta de Olivos. Photo: Ariel Grinberg

In judicial sources it was estimated that businessmen K want the calls because they believe that would demonstrate lawfare theory against him and Cristina Kirchner.

The clear interest of the vice president in this case it was confirmed last year when he criticized on Twitter a decision of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber to limit the crossover of calls.

“The test requested I was going to demonstrate the existence of the macro-political table and its articulation with the intelligence services and with different members of the Judicial Power to persecute opponents and seize foreign companies, ”he said on Twitter.

How did the case start? In July of last year, De Sousa made the complaint about the alleged pressure before Judge Servini.

Later, the magistrate requested all the calls of the former president during his term.

The judge also requested Macri’s geopositional location and his frequent and infrequent interlocutors from January 1, 2016 to August 31, 2019.

Macri’s defense, led by Pablo Lanusse, alleged that the request generated an “institutional gravity given Macri’s activity that deals with national security and intelligence issues”.

Cristina Kirchner’s tweet requesting Macri’s calls.

In addition, he said that the measure had an “unconstitutional exorbitancy, and an abusive interference.”

Later, the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber ordered Judge Servini to suspend the analysis of the presidential communications until the plaintiffs specify “A period to require it”. And not all calls.

According to the Chamber, Servini will also have to “determine which data is unrelated to the file imposing its elimination– and which ones can be destined to the activity of judicial auxiliaries and to the knowledge of all the legitimate parties, thus trying to avoid the emergence of the possible irreparable damage“.

This is for Macri calls related to security, defense and intelligence issues.

In the case for the alleged illegal macrista espionage of Lomas de Zamora, the AFI K report was released with the names of some 2,000 spies and former spies, in a case of unprecedented leaks. Paradoxically, Servini herself has that cause.

But Beraldi appealed the ruling of the Federal Chamber to the Federal Chamber of Cassation.

Upon receiving the incident, Room III asked Servini for the case, who sent it to them.

But Beraldi asked if the court’s wiretapping office, DAJuDeCO, has already sent the full or partial crossover and asked that a copy be provided.

Servini replied that once Cassation returns the case, he would answer the request for the complaint.

Given that response, Beraldi appeared in Room III asking for the case to be returned.

Room III replied that it was not going to do it for the moment.

But Beraldi returned to present a new request for the return of the file to Chamber III with the threat of bringing them to trial, as has already been seen.

Look also

