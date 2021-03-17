The Kirchnerist deputy Rodolfo Tahilade will ask the prosecutor Abel Cordoba be summoned to the Bicameral Commission for Monitoring of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The legislator criticized the prescription of a corruption case -something that happened more than a year ago-, and spoke of the deadlines of the Federal Oral Court 2 (TOF 2) in charge of that trial and that is currently trying Cristina Kirchner for the alleged Addressing of public works contracts to the firms of Lázaro Báez. The news would not be curious, if it were not because Tahilade seeks to hold the prosecutor responsible for the fall of that old case, and above all because Córdoba is a founding member of the group K Justicia Legítima but at the same time he was the one who asked for a 12-year prison sentence for Báez in the Money Route K trial.

In this process, Córdoba argued that the 55 million dollars laundered by the contractor came in part from fraud in the public works, where Cristina is being tried.

The sentence required by the prosecutor was the one that ended up imposing the TOF 4 just over two weeks ago.

This data is key to interpreting Deputy Tahilade’s request before the Bicameral Commission for Follow-up and Monitoring of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, so that the prosecutor Córdoba is summoned to expose regarding his performance in a file for corruption that was closed more than a year ago , on the concession of the radioelectric space to the French group Thales.

Córdoba intervened during the trial for this cause, which began in 1998 and whose hearings only began on May 22, 2014. In addition to being old and interminable, this case had several technical peculiarities. The prosecution offered evidence on July 2, 2015, and at the time of raising the accusations in the trial, it postulated a change in the classification of the facts tried, and maintained that he was not in a position to impute another qualification than the one that finally ended up under prescription.

It happened that in TOF 3 there was a case of similar characteristics against Thales, and the Chamber of Cassation had modified the qualification. Consequently, the public prosecutor Córdoba indicated that he was conditioned by that action of the higher court, and he had to change the qualification of his own prosecution to maintain legal consistency.

.The Federal Oral Court 2 (TOF 2) made up of judges Jorge Gorini, Andrés Basso and Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu closed the case. For that reason, Tahilade is now seeking an explanation from the prosecutor before the TOF. I consider that Báez’s trial was expedited while neglecting other corruption cases, like that of the concession of the radioelectric space to a French group. In addition, in a series of tweets he criticized the severity in the request for the sentence against the former business partner of Cristina Kirchner.

Judicial sources explained that the time of the trial agenda exceeds the prosecutions, and even “to the courts, since half of them are incomplete and in many cases it takes time to put them together to start an oral debate.”

Before the objection formulated by the Kirchnerist deputy, in Comodoro Py they linked the request before the bicameral commission as a “response to the sentence handed down against Lázaro Báez”, understanding that the request for twelve years in prison was the request of the prosecution, but as the accusing party the allegation “is subject to a control of legality by the court.” There they recall, for example, that Abel Córdoba also intervened in two trials against Amado Boudou and in one of them the intervening TOF did not take into account his request for punishment and acquitted the former vice president.

During the trial against Báez and 25 other defendants in Ruta del Dinero K, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the maneuvers that would have taken place between 2010 and 2013 with the participation of more than twenty individuals and about fifteen legal entities.

The Prosecutor’s Office maintained that the cornerstone of all the investigated operations was Austral Construcciones and considered that businessman K “was the creator, the architect of the network that from Austral branched out to other firms used for the laundering maneuvers.” And he reinforced the concept: “The organization with transnational deployment was led by Lázaro Báez, who held the total power of Austral as the laundry organization, had all the relevant structure with an unconditional collaboration of the formal partners, from their managers, their subordinates and even family members “.

