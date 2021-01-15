Five years after the arrest of Milagro Sala, social organizations that respond to Kirchnerism will demonstrate this Saturday starting at noon in front of the Talcahuano courts, in a mobilization to the Court to demand the release of the Jujuy leader, of the Tupac Amaru group.

She has been in prison since 2016, currently serving house arrest, and with a 13-year sentence, accused of being the head of an illicit association. The march is called for 12, at the intersection of Calle Alsina and Avenida 9 de Julio, from where they will leave for Tribunals.

The judicial situation of the Chamber divides the ruling party, since while some bishops of Kirchnerism such as Andrés Larroque, Minister of Development of the Buenos Aires Community and reference of La Cámpora, promoted the mobilization under the slogan “The Court that the Court”, front-line officials of Alberto Fernández’s cabinet avoided expressing themselves .

“Silenzio Stampa”, was the common comment that emerged from Casa Rosada when it was asked whether ministers, or even the President, were going to make mention of Sala’s situation. Is about a case that bothers Balcarce 50, since it activates the internal rift with hard Kirchnerism, to the point that in the last hours it was the Chamber itself that came out to demand his release, when in a television interview with the IP cable channel he stated: “That the Government begins to see how it makes an agreement to free us”.

Alberto Fernandez has avoided in the last time mention the situation of Sala and others called “political prisoners” by Kirchnerism, such as Amado Boudou, and has been against promoting a pardon, leaving the treatment of an eventual amnesty in the hands of Congress. Therefore, the bulk of his cabinet will not be mobilizing today.

Yes it could be, for example, Jorge Ferraresi, Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, one of the signatories of the letter of support to the leader Tupac Amaru and the rest of the “political prisoners.” It also supports the claim of Sala, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, what was Chamber lawyer in different judicial files in which she was accused and serves as Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity.

The Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” from Pedro, is another of those who repeatedly asked for the freedom of the Jujuy leader, although he did not ensure his presence in the mobilization. Agustin Rossi, holder of Defense, visited Sala at his home in Jujuy, Last December. Nor will it be today.

The Covid-19 pandemic is another of the substantial differences that exist since the Government to avoid marching. They do not want to be part of a photo of a good number of crowded protesters, in a context of growing cases and in which the recommendation to maintain social distancing comes from La Rosada, From the Milagro Sala Front, which leads the claim, they spoke of a “mobilization with care and distancing”.

One of the demonstrations in favor of Sala’s liberation, in January 2019. Photo EFE.

In addition to the Milagro Sala Front, Different social organizations linked to Kirchnerism will express themselves before the Court Although Buenos Aires government officials are not expected to attend, such as Larroque, who supports the claim but warned that he will not be in the City. The presence of Mayra Mendoza, mayor of Quilmes and a reference for La Cámpora, who also signed the request in support of Sala, is not confirmed either.

Milagro Sala has been detained since January 16, 2016 in a camp in front of the headquarters of the Jujuy government, led by the radical Gerardo Morales. She was sentenced to three years in prison for leading an escrache against Morales when he was a senator, and then received a 13-year prison sentence for defrauding the State, illicit association and extortion in the case called “Pibes Villeros”, in which she was held responsible for the diversion of $ 60 million, collected by cooperatives to build houses that were never built, from 2011 to 2015, during the second term of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. You are currently under house arrest.